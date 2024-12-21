Customs House Brings Smithsonian’s Water/Ways Exhibit to Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center invites visitors to dive into the essential role of water in our lives with the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling exhibition, Water/Ways.

On display in the Memory Lane gallery through February 9th, 2025, this thought-provoking exhibit examines the profound connection between people and water.

Developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), Water/Ways draws inspiration from a larger exhibition organized by the American Museum of Natural History in New York, along with contributions from museums and science centers worldwide, including the Science Museum of Minnesota, The Field Museum, and the Royal Ontario Museum, among others.

From above, Earth appears as a water planet with more than 71 percent of its surface covered with this vital resource for life. Water impacts climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. It inspires art and music.

Water/Ways explores the endless motion of the water cycle, water’s effect on landscape, settlement and migration, and its impact on culture and spirituality. It looks at how political and economic planning have long been affected by access to water and control of water resources. Human creativity and resourcefulness provide new ways of protecting water resources and renewing respect for the natural environment.

The exhibition includes interactives that will help visitors explore the deep connections between water, work, traditions, and faith. For example, a touchable relief map of the Elwha River watershed in Washington allows visitors to feel how terrain creates a watershed.

Another interactive called “How Much Water” shows how many gallons of water it takes to grow or produce a variety of familiar goods from milk to chicken to blue jeans. Water/Ways also includes two multimedia kiosks that provide a variety of short videos about water as a natural resource and its influence on the environment and human culture.

“I am thrilled to bring another educational children’s exhibit to the Customs House,” said Terri Jordan, Curator of Exhibits. “Through the generous sponsorship of Google, kids can learn about the importance of water to our lives in a visual and fun manner.” Visitors will have the chance to explore interactive displays, learn about water’s relationship to their community, and reflect on the challenges and opportunities surrounding this crucial resource.

Plan Your Visit

Water/Ways is open during the Museum’s regular hours and included with general admission. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with one of the world’s most precious and fascinating natural resources.

For more information about Water/Ways, visit www.customshousemuseum.org or contact Terri Jordan, the Customs House Museum’s Curator of Exhibits at terri@customshousemuseum.org.

Water/Ways was developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

It was inspired by an exhibition organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York (www.amnh.org), and the Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul (www.smm.org), in collaboration with Great Lakes Science Center, Cleveland; The Field Museum, Chicago; Instituto Sangari, Sao Paulo, Brazil; National Museum of Australia, Canberra; Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto, Canada; San Diego Natural History Museum; and Science Centre Singapore with PUB Singapore.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org