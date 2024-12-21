Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Dominates Tulsa with Explosive 41-Point Second Quarter in 102-61 Victory

West Palm Beach, FL – Senior forward Sara Puckett scored 12 of her season-high 17 points in the second quarter, aiding a 41-11 Big Orange blitz in that period that sent No. 18/16 Tennessee women’s basketball on its way to a 102-61 victory over Tulsa on Saturday at the West Palm Beach Classic.

The Lady Vols closed out their stay in Florida with a 2-0 mark and improved to 11-0 overall. This marks UT’s best start since opening 15-0 in 2017-18.

Puckett finished seven of 12 from the field, including 3-of-5 marksmanship from long range, and added seven rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals. She knocked down five of seven field goal attempts in the second period, including two three-pointers in three tries, as her team broke open a 22-20 game after the opening period.

Joining Puckett in double figures were Jewel Spear, who fired in 16 via four treys, junior Zee Spearman, who added 15, and redshirt sophomore Talaysia Cooper and junior Ruby Whitehorn, who chipped in 13 each. Spearman finished one shy of a double-double with a team-high nine boards.

Tulsa, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped, fell to 6-6. The Golden Hurricane got 17 points from Delanie Crawford, 12 from Mady Cartwright and 11 from Jade Clack on the offensive end. Hadley Periman pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Lady Vols grabbed a quick 2-0 lead on a pair of free throws from Zee Spearman, but Tulsa was the aggressor early on. The Golden Hurricane built a 9-4 cushion by the 7:45 mark before a three-pointer from Cooper, a layup by Jillian Hollingshead and free throws by Alyssa Latham evened things up at 11-all with 5:58 to go.

A pair of buckets by TU, though, sent it into the 4:24 media break with a 15-11 advantage, thanks to a 12-4 differential in points in the paint and 58.3-percent shooting. Tennessee began to whittle away at the deficit, getting a pair of Spear free throws and a Puckett three to retake the lead, 18-17, with 2:27 remaining. A Spearman close-range bank shot and a Cooper putback down the stretch helped their squad close out the opening stanza with a 22-20 edge.

A Cooper jumper in the paint and another from Spearman from the baseline provided the Lady Vols their biggest lead, 26-20, forcing Tulsa to ask for a timeout with 8:31 left in the second quarter. The run continued, reaching 10-0 as Tennessee increased its pressure and held its foes scoreless from the 2:18 mark in the first quarter until 6:39 remaining in the second and upped the score to 30-20.

After the Golden Hurricane ended the drought with a bucket, UT scored the next five points and forced another TU timeout with the Big Orange leading 35-22 at the 6:08 mark. The Golden Hurricane scored shortly after the break, but another UT 9-0 burst propelled the Lady Vols to a 20-point lead, 44-24, with 3:08 showing on the clock. The Lady Vols closed out the first 20 minutes by outscoring Tulsa, 19-7, to take a 63-31 at the intermission behind 12 of Puckett’s 15 points in the first half.

Tennessee increased its margin by one in the early going of the second half, with Spear’s third trey of the game sending the teams into the 4:55 media timeout with the Big Orange on top, 71-38. A Darby three ball ballooned the lead to 37, 78-41, leading to a Tulsa timeout with 1:43 to go in the third. The Golden Hurricane tallied the last four points of the period to make it 78-45, UT, heading into the final 10 minutes.

The Lady Vols rotated in fresh reserves in the final frame, hitting a 40-point lead when Edie Darby drained a three in her third straight game to make it 89-49 with 5:21 remaining. A Cooper jumper in the paint sent the teams into the final media timeout with UT leading, 91-52.



A Whitehorn layup and Destinee Wells three elicited Tulsa’s final timeout with 2:37 to go and the Big Orange leading 96-54. A Spearman three, a bucket by Avery Strickland and a free throw by Kaniya Boyd helped their squad close out the game and eclipse 100 points.

Eleven Wins In A Row

In her first year as the head coach of the Lady Vols, Kim Caldwell has guided the team to an 11-0 start, marking only the second time in 13 seasons UT has opened a campaign with that many wins. The 2024-25 squad joined the 2017-18 (15-0) unit in opening their years that way.

UT won its first 11 contests for only the 10th time in program history, and Caldwell has built her second-best start to a season in her ninth year as a head coach. Top honors go to her 2021-22 GSU squad that started 29-0 on its way to 35-1 and an NCAA Division II national title.

Lots of Buckets for Puckett

Sara Puckett produced a strong showing, racking up a team-leading and season-high 17 points versus Tulsa. Puckett made seven of 12 field goal attempts and hit three of five treys. The senior finished with a season-high seven rebounds, two steals and two assists. It’s the fifth game Puckett has landed in double figures.

Treys For Days

Tennessee carded its seventh performance with ten or more three-pointers in a single contest, hitting 14 against Tulsa. The Big Orange was on target often, hitting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc. Nine Lady Vols knocked down a three-pointer, with Jewel Spear and Sara Puckett leading the charge with four and three, respectively.

In addition to the double-digit team three-point effort vs. the Golden Hurricane, Tennessee drained an NCAA, SEC and school-record 30 treys vs. N.C. Central and had 15 vs. MTSU, 14 vs. Liberty, 12 vs. Memphis, and 10 vs. Western Carolina and Samford.

100-Point Dub

The Lady Vols tallied their fifth 100-point game of the 2024-25 season. That gives the program 92 all-time regular-season scoring efforts of 100 or more points through the Tulsa contest. Prior to Saturday’s matchup, UT had 101 in the opener vs. Samford on Nov. 5, 109 vs. Liberty on November 16th, 102 vs. Western Carolina on November 26th and a school and SEC-record 139 vs. N.C. Central on December 14th.

Pressure Sparks Success

The UT Lady Vols forced Tulsa to turn the ball over a total of 23 times during Saturday’s win, posting a 27-13 advantage on points off turnovers.

Eight of Tennessee’s foes thus far have committed at least 22 miscues, including N.C. Central (44), Samford (37), Western Carolina (37), UT Martin (31), Iowa (30), Liberty (25), Tulsa (23) and Middle Tennessee (22). Tennessee also forced a 10-second violation versus the Golden Hurricane, with UT’s press now resulting in 13 10-second violations by opponents through 11 games.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball

The Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team will take a brief holiday break and then return to action on December 29th, as they play host to Winthrop at Food City Center. Tennessee and the Eagles will meet at 2:00pm ET in the Big Orange’s first Sunday home game of the season. The contest will be streamed on SECN+ and broadcast statewide on Lady Vol Network radio stations and worldwide via live stream on UTSports.com.