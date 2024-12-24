47.5 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Clarksville Police charge 19-Year-Old Labron Gibson in Walmart Shooting Incident
Clarksville Police charge 19-Year-Old Labron Gibson in Walmart Shooting Incident

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department detectives have charged 19-year-old Labron Gibson with four counts of Aggravated Assault following the altercation inside the Walmart on Fort Campbell  Boulevard earlier today.

Investigators determined that Gibson was the primary aggressor in the incident, during which he displayed a firearm. The second individual involved acted in defense of his family.

Gibson sustained multiple gunshot wounds, which have been assessed as non-life-threatening. He remains hospitalized and will be transferred to the Montgomery County Jail upon his discharge.

No other information is available for release as the case is now pending prosecution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Detective Hauser at 931.648.0656 ext. 5630.

Clarksville Police Investigate Shooting Inside Fort Campbell Boulevard Walmart; No Active Threat
NORAD Tracks Santa’s Magical Journey Around the Globe
