Fun Facts about Everything New Year

Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – The New Year is rich with fascinating traditions, quirky facts, and timeless resolutions. For 2025, the top three goals are to get healthy, save money, and travel more, though most people abandon their resolutions by January 14th, dubbed “Quitter’s Day.” The Babylonians kickstarted the resolution trend over 4,000 years ago, while Romans named January after Janus, the two-faced god symbolizing reflection and new beginnings.

Around the world, unique customs celebrate the New Year: Spaniards eat 12 grapes at midnight for luck, Greeks bake coins into cakes, and Danes smash plates to ward off spirits. In Asia, elders are honored with bows and blessings, and in Scotland, the “first-footer” brings luck to the household.

Meanwhile, 2025’s Chinese zodiac, the Wood Snake, symbolizes wisdom and transformation—perfect inspiration for starting the year on a meaningful note.

The Top 3 Resolutions for 2025 are get healthy, save money, and travel more.

January 14th is called “Quitter’s Day”. It’s officially the day most people give up on their resolutions. Only 9% of people actually keep their resolutions, so don’t feel bad.

Ellis Island opened its doors on January 1st, 1892, welcoming hopeful immigrants. It was the original, “New Year, New Me” starting line.

January is named after Janus, the Roman god with two faces—one looking forward to the new year, and the other side-eyeing you with low key judgment for unfinished resolutions from last year.

The Babylonians started the New Year’s resolution trend over 4,000 years ago. They were the OG of self help and personal development.

In Scotland, the first visitor of the year is known as the “first-footer”, who is believed to bring luck, especially if they come bearing gifts like a great bottle of Scotch.

In Korea and Japan, January 1st, kids honor each elder in the home with a deep bow to express respect and gratitude, followed by a blessed wish of good health and fortune for the New Year. In return the kids receive “seed money”. It’s like Christmas Part 2!

In Spain, people eat 12 grapes at midnight on New Year’s Eve—one for each stroke of the clock. The faster you eat, the luckier your year. Wonder if 12 quick shots of wine would be an appropriate substitution? FUN!

In Greece, it’s tradition to bake a coin into a cake called vasilopita. Whoever finds the coin is said to have good luck for the year. Whoever bites it accidentally not so lucky.

In Denmark, smashing plates against your friends’ doors is a New Year’s tradition to ward off evil spirits. Unless you use great- grandma’s fine China, she’ll be coming from the dead to haunt you.

In some cultures, it’s believed a dream on January 1st predicts the year ahead. So before passing out, think of all the things you wish for so they stay in your thoughts as you nod off to dreamland.

2025 is the Year of the Wood Snake—symbolizing wisdom, intuition, and transformation. In Chinese culture, snakes are seen as a sign of good luck and protection, so if you see one in your garden this year, consider them very good luck.

Happy New Year!!