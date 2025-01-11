Queens Hold Off APSU Men’s Basketball’s Furious Rally for 67-60 Victory

Clarksville, TN – Trailing by 18 with under 14 minutes remaining in the second half, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team came back to make it a three-point game in the final three minutes, but ultimately fell to Queens 67-60 in Atlantic Sun Conference action, Saturday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Anton Brookshire led Austin Peay (6-11, 1-3 ASUN) in scoring for the third time in the last four games with 17 points. He was followed in scoring by Isaac Haney’s 15 points – his highest-scoring game since scoring 20 points at Morehead State, November 20th.

The Austin Peay State University led Queens (11-6, 4-0 ASUN) 11-2 in the opening five minutes after Brookshire’s first of two three-pointers; however, it was answered by a 14-5 Royals’ run to tie the game at 16 with 10:23 remaining. A triple by Quan Lax and layup by Thomas regained the lead for the Governors, but Queens ended the half on an 11-4 run to take a 27-25 advantage into the break.

Queens opened the second half making eight of their first 10 attempts from the field with four three-pointers, including a 14-0 run to take a 49-31 lead with 13:36 remaining in regulation.

A 10-2 APSU brought the game back to 10 points, and the Govs later made it a four-point Royals’ lead with under seven minutes to play after three-pointers by Brookshire and Haney sparked a 14-4 APSU run.

A perfect trip to the line by Brookshire made it a three-point game at 63-60 with 2:12 remaining, but it was the final points of the afternoon for the Govs, as the Royals’ Kalib Mathes scored the game’s final four points off a pair of free throws and a dunk that came in the final five seconds.

The Difference

Rebounding and the paint. Austin Peay State University was out rebounded 52-23, including 17-6 on the offensive glass. The Royals also outscored the Govs 40-20 in the painted area.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University fell to 1-3 all-time against Queens.

The Governors dropped to 6-11 on the season and 1-3 in ASUN Conference play.

APSU’s starting lineup of Tate McCubbin, Tekao Carpenter, LJ Thomas, and Anton Brookshire, and Quan Lax started for the second-straight game.

Anton Brookshire led Austin Peay State University in scoring for the fifth time this season with 17 points.

Anton Brookshire’s 17 points mark his second-straight and fifth overall double-figure scoring performance.

Isaac Haney’s 15 points mark his sixth time scoring in double figures this season and the first time since scoring 14 in APSU’s nonconference finale against Brescia on December 29th.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) and Facebook (Austin Peay Men’s Basketball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team’s three-game homestand comes to a close against one of the program’s biggest rivals in Eastern Kentucky. APSU hosts the Colonels in a Thursday 7:00pm game which will be First Responders night and 931 Thursday, presented by Optimize U.