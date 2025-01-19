Customs House Museum Hosts Family Art Saturday: Snowball Process Art, January 25th

Clarksville, TN – Families in search of a creative and interactive way to spend time together are invited to the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center’s Family Art Saturday: Snowball Process Art on January 25th, 2025.

This exciting hands-on event will be held in the museum’s Family Art Studio with sessions available from 10:00am to 12:00pm and 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Designed for children ages three and up (with adult supervision), this unique experience is free with membership or paid admission.

Get ready for a flurry of fun as you and your family explore the playful world of snowball process art! Participants will toss and roll “snowballs” dipped in paint to create vibrant and one-of-a-kind artwork. The process combines creativity with a touch of whimsy, encouraging experimentation with movement, texture, and color. Whether you’re rolling your “snowball” across the canvas or tossing it to see where it lands, this engaging activity offers endless possibilities for artistic expression.

The museum encourages all parents to actively participate, making it a shared and memorable experience for the entire family. The event is a perfect opportunity for children and adults alike to learn, bond, and let their imaginations soar in a supportive and collaborative environment.

Don’t miss this delightful chance to celebrate winter in a colorful way, no matter the weather outside. After your art session, take time to explore the museum’s other family-friendly exhibits and activities.

Wrap up your winter weekend with an experience that promises laughter, learning, and a masterpiece to take home. Visit the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center for Family Art Saturday: Snowball Process Art and make this January a month to remember!

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org