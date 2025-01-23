37.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 23, 2025
HomeSportsAPSU Men’s Tennis Opens Spring Season Against Tennessee Tech, Belmont
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis Opens Spring Season Against Tennessee Tech, Belmont

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis to Face Tennessee Tech and Belmont This Weekend. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis to Face Tennessee Tech and Belmont This Weekend. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team begins the spring season with a Friday 11:00am match against in-state opponent Tennessee Tech, at the Michael O. Buchanon Park Indoor Tennis Facility in Bowling Green, KY, followed by a Saturday match against Belmont at the Ensworth Tennis Center. 

Director of Tennis and head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown enters his 13th and final season at the helm of the program. 

The 2024-25 roster includes eight returners in Glen Arnet, Giovanni Becchis, Tom Bolton, Sota Minami, Aeneas Schaub, Hogan Stoker, and Bodi van Galen

Riichi Nagatake and Lucas Ranciaro are set to make their ASUN debut this spring. 

Tennessee Tech leads the all-time series, 17-2, with the last matchup being a 6-1 Golden Eagle win on April 1st, 2022. 

The Bruins lead the series, 10-5. The last matchup was a 7-0 Belmont win on January 28th, 2023. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will host Oakland City for a Saturday, February 8th match in Evansville, Indiana. 

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Beaumont Street, North First Street water outage for water main maintenance
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information