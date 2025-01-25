National Average Gas Price Hits $3.13 Amid Winter Disruptions

Washington, D.C. – Despite easing oil costs and lackluster domestic gasoline demand, pump prices eked out a three-cent gain since last week to $3.13. Meanwhile, today’s national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34 cents.

“The culprit for the pop in prices is likely old man Winter,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “It’s a little harder to distribute gasoline in bad weather, and refineries don’t operate well in freezing temperatures either.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand fell from 8.32 million b/d last week to an anemic 8.08. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose from 243.6 million barrels to 245.9, while gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.2 million barrels per day.

Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $3.13, nine cents more than a month ago and five cents more than a year ago.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell 39 cents to settle at $75.44 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 1.0 million barrels from the previous week. At 411.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are Hawaii ($4.54), California ($4.44), Washington ($3.93), Nevada ($3.66), Oregon ($3.54), Pennslyvania ($3.38), Maryland ($3.35), Alaska ($3.32), Illinois ($3.29), and Washington, DC ($3.28)8

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.68), Oklahoma ($2.71), Texas ($2.74), Louisiana ($2.76), Arkansas ($2.77), Tennessee ($2.78), Kentucky ($2.78), Alabama ($2.81), Kansas ($2.81), and Missouri ($2.83).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (22 cents), Nebraska (25 cents), Missouri (25 cents), Maryland (26 cents), Delaware (27 cents), Texas (28 cents), Utah (29 cents), Michigan (29 cents), North Dakota (30 cents), and Iowa (31 cents).

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (53 cents), Montana (45 cents), West Virginia (45 cents), Idaho (42 cents), Tennessee (42 cents), Arkansas (42 cents), New Hampshire (42 cents), Kentucky (41 cents), South Carolina (41 cents) and Alaska (41 cents).

