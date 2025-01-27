Clarksville Feeds the World launches at Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN – For the first time, the Clarksville community came together at Austin Peay State University (APSU) to launch an extraordinary event branded around the city: Clarksville Feeds the World.

This groundbreaking outreach initiative brought together thousands of volunteers with a shared mission – to pack 500,000 meals for those in need around the globe while also addressing hunger locally. The community surpassed this goal, packing 500,288 meals and 8,000 pounds of food donated to Loaves and Fishes.

This community-led effort was more than just an event; it was a testament to the power of collective action. With 3,300 volunteers participating across three shifts throughout the day, the initiative transformed the Winfield Dunn Center into a hub of energy, teamwork, and hope. The second shift alone saw a record-breaking 1,005 individuals on the court at one time, working together in an energetic atmosphere filled with music, cowbells, and camaraderie.

In addition to fighting global hunger, the event also focused on supporting those facing food insecurity in Clarksville. Attendees were encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate to local organizations like Loaves and Fishes, which provides hot and nutritious meals to those in need every day. In addition to the 8,000 pounds of food, three local Walmart’s committed to donating at least a pallet each of food to Loaves and Fishes.

Clarksville Feeds the World was spearheaded by LifePoint Church in collaboration with over 20 local churches, including Mosaic Church, Christ the Healer Church, and Chapel Hill Christian Academy. The initiative also received support from community organizations such as the Millan Foundation, U.S. Hunger, Convoy of Hope, Legends Bank, Spring Creek Dentistry, Stinky Pinky, Domino’s, and more.

“Clarksville Feeds the World is about more than packing meals; it’s about uniting as a community to create lasting change,” said Pastor Mike Burnette of LifePoint Church. “Seeing thousands of people come together to serve both our city and the world was absolutely incredible. This event demonstrates the heart of Clarksville – a community committed to generosity, compassion, and making a difference. I’m honored to have been part of it.”

Austin Peay Athletics had more than 300 student-athletes and administrators serve during the event, embodying the ‘Total Gov Concept’: pursuing excellence in community outreach. Vice President and Athletics Director f Athletics Gerald Harrison also praised the event’s impact and the involvement of Austin Peay student-athletes. “This was a powerful display of what happens when people come together to serve a higher purpose,” Harrison said. “Our student-athletes have a responsibility to lead, both on and off the field, and their commitment to serving our community is inspiring. Clarksville Feeds the World embodies what it means to be a Governor and truly exemplifies what it means to be part of Clarksville’s Hometown Team.”

Harrison has set a high standard for community engagement, challenging each student-athlete to contribute at least 25 hours of community service annually, with a collective goal of 9,325 hours. By the end of the fall semester, APSU student-athletes had already logged an impressive 4,427 hours – surpassing 47% of their goal. Their dedication is evident through service with local organizations such as YAIPak, Urban Ministries Food Pantry, Habitat for Humanity, Buddy Ball, and various elementary schools, including Ringgold, Sango, and Kenwood Elementary.

The Clarksville Feeds the World initiative builds on APSU Athletics’ commitment to service and supporting local food efforts. This past fall, Austin Peay student-athletes led a food drive, collecting more than 5,196 cans, which were donated to three local organizations: Loaves and Fishes, the APSU Campus Food Pantry, and the Old Firehouse Day Shelter.

This day of service not only showcased the strength of the Clarksville community but also emphasized the impact of working together to fight hunger both locally and globally. Austin Peay student-athletes continue to collect canned goods.

If you would like to donate to this effort please contact Niesha Campbell, with Austin Peay State University Athletics at campbelln@apsu.edu.