Austin Peay State University Female Student-Athletes Suit Up for Success with Custom Fittings from Dillard’s

Clarksville, TN – Thanks to the generosity of Larry Carroll, Kris Carroll, and Averill Harkey, more than 35 Austin Peay State University (APSU) graduate and senior female student-athletes received a custom suit fitting from Dilliard’s of Clarksville, Monday, to celebrate the upcoming National Girls and Women in Sports Day and support the young women with a tailored suit as they transition into the professional world.

Dillard’s rolled out the red carpet, providing a personalized experience where student-athletes selected every detail of their suits – from fabric and color to inner lining patterns, button styles, and pocket placements. The fitting symbolized a significant milestone for these women as they prepare for future career opportunities.

“At Dillard’s, we believe in empowering individuals to look and feel their best,” said Dillard’s Area Sales Manager Amber Hamilton. “It was an honor to help these talented student-athletes prepare for the next steps in their professional journeys.”

For many student-athletes, this event marked their first opportunity to own a suit, an essential tool for professional advancement.

“Receiving this suit has given me a sense of confidence and readiness for what’s next,” said senior soccer student-athlete Hannah Zahn. “I feel prepared to walk into interviews and take professional headshots knowing I’m putting my best foot forward.”

Following the fittings, the seniors and graduate students were joined by more than 130 of their teammates for an inspiring career development workshop led by Her Competitive Advantage (HCA) founder Stephanie Barret and vice president of operations Alexis Barlow.

HCA is a groundbreaking platform that is transforming how top female talent is identified, developed, and hired by connecting organizations with highly skilled current and former collegiate female athletes. Austin Peay State University is among the first universities to partner with HCA, establishing a strategic collaboration that will benefit future female student-athletes at APSU.

During the workshop, student-athletes gained valuable insights on navigating the job market, including resume preparation, job search strategy, and interview techniques. Each participant also had the opportunity to join the HCA platform, further expanding their access to professional development resources and potential employers.

“Empowering these young women with the tools and confidence they need to succeed in their careers is at the heart of what we do,” said Barret. “We are thrilled to support their journeys as they transition from student-athletes to professionals.”

The impact of the event was evident in the enthusiasm of the student-athletes. Busiwa Asinga, a graduate student-athlete on the APSU track and field team, said, “The workshop gave me so many actionable tips on how to prepare my resume and approach job interviews. It’s great to know there are resources and people who care about helping us succeed beyond our sport.”

This unique combination of practical support and career advice is at the core of the LeadHer initiative. LeadHer is a comprehensive program dedicated to advancing women’s athletics at Austin Peay State University. Its mission is to enrich the experience of female student-athletes by fostering leadership development, advocacy, and service throughout their time at APSU and beyond.

Join us as LeadHer and Austin Peay Athletics celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Wednesday, February 5th during the men’s basketball game against North Alabama at F&M Bank Arena. Before the game, youth of all ages are invited to meet and learn about Austin Peay State University’s 10 women’s sports teams at a youth clinic in the practice gym at F&M Bank Arena from 6:00pm-7:00pm, with tipoff of the basketball game following at 7:00pm.

Admission to the game is free for youth in eighth grade and under, and additional tickets are available at a discounted rate through the link below.

F&M Bank Arena – Powered by Spinzo

For more information about LeadHer and to learn more about ways Austin Peay State University Athletics plans to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day, please contact Niesha Campbell at campbelln@apsu.edu.