Events
Events

Clarksville Downtown ArtWalk to take place February 6th, 2025

News Staff
By News Staff
ArtWalk Clarksville

ArtWalk ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – This February 6th, 2025, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry. Join us from 5-8pm.

Participating Venues and Artists:

Higher Level on Franklin
137 Franklin Street
Artist: Amaya Long   

Pups Plants and Goods
117A Strawberry Alley
Artist:  Lee Anne Mezzetti

Downtown Artists Co-op
96 Franklin Street
Exhibit: 2025 Juried Photography Exhibition hosted by Leah Foote

/www.dac.gallery

Modern Movement Real Estate
132 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Kaitlyn Ward

Artlink
98 Franklin Street
Artist: Marissa Pennington  

Lorenzo Swinton Gallery
106 North Second Street
Exhibit: “Montage” featuring the works of Sophia Eisenbart, Regina Mick-Maloney, Ashley Mintz, Savannah Weaver, and Bethany Yankee

Tattoo Technique
129 Franklin Street
Artist: Tonya Pineda

Mug Shots Coffee
111 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Valerie Breshears

Trazo Meadery
116 Franklin Street
Artist: Jennifer Pierstorff

First Presbyterian Church
213 Main Street
Exhibit: “Double Vision” by Carolanne Nadeau and Kris Lee

Edward’s Steakhouse
107 Franklin Street
Artist: Tracy Bettencourt

“The Gallery” at River City Clay
115 Franklin Street
Event “The Melrose 4” featuring Ken Shipley, David Koffman, Stephen Frazier, and Ted Saupe

www.rivercityclay.com

Customs House Museum
200 South Second Street
Musician- Andrew Ross

www.customshousemuseum.org

Beachaven Downtown
101 Franklin Street
Artist:  Kathryn Luther

Roxy Regional Theatre
100 Franklin Street
Artist: Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun

www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

Hudabam
110 Franklin Street 

Clarksville Collection
131 Franklin Street
Featuring: Steve and Diane Luppo –Tarot Card Readings

Two Bird Coffee Co.
136 South Tenth Street
Artist: Blossom Robertson

The New Gallery
Exhibit: Yun Shin: Record-Keeping

Events:
February 4th, 6:00pm: Artist Lecture, AD120
February 6th, 5:00pm-7:30pm.: Reception/Gallery Talk/Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk, The New Gallery

Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.

