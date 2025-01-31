Clarksville Downtown ArtWalk to take place February 6th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – This February 6th, 2025, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry. Join us from 5-8pm.

Participating Venues and Artists:

Higher Level on Franklin

137 Franklin Street

Artist: Amaya Long

Pups Plants and Goods

117A Strawberry Alley

Artist: Lee Anne Mezzetti

Downtown Artists Co-op

96 Franklin Street

Exhibit: 2025 Juried Photography Exhibition hosted by Leah Foote

/www.dac.gallery

Modern Movement Real Estate

132 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Kaitlyn Ward

Artlink

98 Franklin Street

Artist: Marissa Pennington

Lorenzo Swinton Gallery

106 North Second Street

Exhibit: “Montage” featuring the works of Sophia Eisenbart, Regina Mick-Maloney, Ashley Mintz, Savannah Weaver, and Bethany Yankee

Tattoo Technique

129 Franklin Street

Artist: Tonya Pineda

Mug Shots Coffee

111 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Valerie Breshears

Trazo Meadery

116 Franklin Street

Artist: Jennifer Pierstorff

First Presbyterian Church

213 Main Street

Exhibit: “Double Vision” by Carolanne Nadeau and Kris Lee

Edward’s Steakhouse

107 Franklin Street

Artist: Tracy Bettencourt

“The Gallery” at River City Clay

115 Franklin Street

Event “The Melrose 4” featuring Ken Shipley, David Koffman, Stephen Frazier, and Ted Saupe

www.rivercityclay.com

Customs House Museum

200 South Second Street

Musician- Andrew Ross

www.customshousemuseum.org

Beachaven Downtown

101 Franklin Street

Artist: Kathryn Luther

Roxy Regional Theatre

100 Franklin Street

Artist: Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun

www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

Hudabam

110 Franklin Street

Clarksville Collection

131 Franklin Street

Featuring: Steve and Diane Luppo –Tarot Card Readings

Two Bird Coffee Co.

136 South Tenth Street

Artist: Blossom Robertson

The New Gallery

Exhibit: Yun Shin: Record-Keeping

Events:

February 4th, 6:00pm: Artist Lecture, AD120

February 6th, 5:00pm-7:30pm.: Reception/Gallery Talk/Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk, The New Gallery

Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.