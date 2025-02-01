Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Falls to Unbeaten Florida Gulf Coast Despite Strong Defensive Effort, 45-35

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team took a 45-35 loss at Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday at Alico Arena.

Austin Peay (10-11, 5-5 ASUN) and Florida Gulf Coast (19-3, 10-0 ASUN) were both scoreless for the first three minutes of play until a three-pointer by Dolly Cairns got the Eagles on the board.

The Governors went on a 7-3 run, allowing them to take a 7-6 lead with three and a half minutes remaining in the opening quarter of play. Free throws and a layup by Emani Jefferson gave them their lead back at 11-9 with a minute remaining, but a foul by the Govs sent Jefferson to the charity stripe, giving the Eagles a 13-9 lead going into the second quarter.

The Eagles led by as many as eight at 17-9 less than two minutes into the second frame. The Governors continued to battle back as a 9-2 run cut their deficit to one at 19-18 with under three minutes remaining before the break. A three-pointer by Khamari Mithcell-Steen, a jumper by Jefferson, and a free throw extended FGCU’s lead to 25-20, but a layup by La’Nya Foster ended the first half as the Govs trailed three at 25-22.

The Eagles held the Governors scoreless in the third quarter, extending their lead to 37-22.

The Governors made a charge in the final quarter, outsourcing the Eagles 13-8. A jump shot by Foster got them within six of their opponent at 39-33 with under five minutes remaining. FGCU ended the game with a 4-0 lead to take the 45-35 ASUN win.

La’Nya Foster led Austin Peay State University with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Sa’Mya Wyatt and Abby Cater had two steals each.

Wyatt and Foster had one block each.

The APSU Govs’ bench outscored the Eagles’ 14-2.

