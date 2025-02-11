Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Announces Available Services Presidents’ Day Holiday, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) announces modified hours for outpatient and specialty services during the upcoming observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities on Friday, February 14th, 2025, and Presidents’ Day on Monday, February 17th.

Fort Campbell DONSA – Friday, February 14th

BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:

Emergency Center

Labor and Delivery, Mother Baby Unit

Inpatient Services

Supporting Emergency Services

Open for Scheduled Appointments:

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Air Assault, Byrd, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes.

All Behavioral Health Services

Orthopedics/Cast Clinic

Ear, Nose, and Throat Clinic

Ophthalmology

Physical Therapy (open until noon)

Women’s Health Clinic

Laboratory Services

Open Services:

Dental Clinics will consolidate to Epperly Dental Clinic. For assistance, contact 270.798.3544 or 270.798.3675.

Family Advocacy

Audiology and Warfighter Refractive Eye Clinic

Orthopedics and Cast Services (open for scheduled patients in the morning, open for acute care patients in the afternoon)

Pharmacy Operations

Open Normal Business Hours February 14th:

Town Center, Main, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle Pharmacies

Saturday, February 15th:

Town Center Pharmacy open 8:00am – 4:00pm.

Presidents’ Day – Monday, February 17th

BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:

Emergency Center

Labor and Delivery and Mother/Baby Unit

Inpatient Services

Supporting Emergency Services

For urgent Family Advocacy needs with referrals or emergencies related to

domestic/child abuse or neglect, call 270-798-8400 and ask to speak to the on-call

Social Worker.

Outpatient Services:

All outpatient services, including primary care and specialty care services, pharmacies,

Family Advocacy, lab, behavioral health, and women’s health clinic, are unavailable for

routine care/services in observance of the holiday.

For Expectant Mothers:

Less than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Emergency Center.

Greater than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.

Additional Services:

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line: Available after hours and on holidays at 1.800.TRICARE (874-2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns. Call 911 for medical emergencies.

Behavioral Health 24/7 Services: For behavioral health emergencies, patients can call the

MHS Psychological Health Resource Center at 866.966.1020, email or chat. Anyone needing emergency behavioral health support can call 988 or visit the nearest emergency room.

MHS Psychological Health Resource Center at 866.966.1020, email or chat. Anyone needing emergency behavioral health support can call 988 or visit the nearest emergency room. MHS GENESIS Patient Portal: Patients can communicate with their care team to request an

appointment, cancel appointment, obtain their patient records, and more via the MHS GENESIS

appointment, cancel appointment, obtain their patient records, and more via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Care teams respond during normal business operating hours.

Appointments

To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) during normal business hours Monday-Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.

All outpatient services reopen at normal hours on Tuesday, February 18th.