Thursday, February 13, 2025
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for February 13th-17th, 2025

Partly Sunny - Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a mix of winter chill, sunshine, and rain this week. The latter half of the week will begin with cool temperatures and mostly clear skies before transitioning into a wet and stormy weekend.

Rain and possible thunderstorms will dominate Saturday, followed by a drop in temperatures and a chance of wintry precipitation on Sunday. The holiday on Monday will bring back sunshine, but colder temperatures will persist.

Cloudy conditions will dominate Thursday morning before gradually clearing, with a high near 37°F. A northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph could bring gusts up to 20 mph, adding to the winter chill.

Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop significantly Thursday night, reaching a low of 20°F. Winds will calm as the night progresses, shifting from north-northwest to nearly still.

Friday, we will see a much-needed warm-up, which begins with mostly sunny skies and a high near 47°F. A light east wind at around 5 mph will accompany the pleasant conditions.

Clouds will increase Friday night as showers move in after midnight. The low will be around 38°F, with a steady south wind of 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%, setting the stage for a wet Saturday.

Showers are expected throughout the day on Saturday, with periods of heavy rainfall. The temperature will rise to a high near 61°F, but a breezy south wind at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, will make for a damp and windy day. Rain is certain, with a 100% chance of precipitation.

The wet weather continues with showers and possible thunderstorms Saturday night. Some storms may bring heavy rainfall. The low will drop to around 33°F as winds shift from the south to northwest overnight, still gusting up to 25 mph. The rain chance remains at 100%.

A brief wintry mix is possible in the morning on Sunday, with a slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon. The high will only reach 39°F under cloudy skies. A brisk northwest wind at 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph, will make it feel even colder.

Skies will clear slightly Sunday night, allowing temperatures to plummet to a frigid 17°F. A northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will contribute to the bitter cold.

Washington’s Birthday (Monday) will bring sunshine but remain cold, with a high near 35°F. It will be a crisp, clear winter day.

Partly cloudy skies will persist Monday night, with temperatures dipping to a low of around 23°F.

As the week progresses, Clarksville-Montgomery County will experience fluctuating temperatures, from milder conditions on Saturday to a sharp cooldown on Sunday and Monday. Residents should prepare for heavy rain over the weekend and bundle up for the chilly start to next week.

