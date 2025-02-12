West Georgia Pulls Away Late to Hand APSU Women’s Basketball a 70-57 Defeat

Carrollton, GA – Anovia Sheals had a career-high 22 points, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team dropped a 70-57 decision to Atlantic Sun Conference opponent West Georgia Wednesday at the Coliseum.

Austin Peay State University took control of the first quarter, leading West Georgia by four at 8-4 with four minutes remaining. The Wolves went two-for-two from beyond the field in the next two minutes to take the lead at 12-10 with less than two minutes left in the frame. La’Nya Foster scored the quarter’s final six points to give the Govs a 16-12 lead going into the second quarter.

West Georgia began the second quarter on a 9-0 run to take the lead by five at 21-16 two and a half minutes into the frame. The Govs battled back to get back within two at 27-25 with four minutes remaining in the half, but the Wolves began to pull away as Zuriyah Davis put nine points on the board in the final four minutes, allowing the Wolves to lead 39-31 at the break.

The Wolves extended their lead to 14 with 1:47 left in the third quarter. The Governors responded by making their last four baskets to trim their deficit to 59-52 with one quarter remaining.

Anala Nelson and Anovia Sheals opened the fourth frame with consecutive layups to get the Govs within three at 59-56 with 8:45 left in regulation. The Governors entered a scoring drought until free throws by Foster with 35 seconds left on the clock. The drought allowed the Wolves to increase their lead to 12 at 68-56. West Georgia ended the game with free throws from Becca Leford, giving them the 70-57 ASUN win.

The Difference

Rebounds. The Wolves outrebounded the Governors 35-25.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University’s Anovia Sheals had 22 points, her career high and most since her 21-point performance at Murray State on December 7th.

La’Nya Foster led with seven rebounds. The sophomore put 13 points on the board for the APSU Govs.

Foster and Anala Nelson each had three assists.

Sa’Mya Wyatt led with three steals.

The Govs’ 11 steals are the third-highest of the season. They have had 11 steals in four games this year.

The Governors outscored the Wolves 24-9 off turnovers, 46-36 in the paint, and 28-18 from the bench.

The team’s 46 bench points are a season high.

