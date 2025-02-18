Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball falls to Bellarmine, 94-68

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball freshman Tate McCubbin scored a game-high 31 points, but the Governors were unable to slow Bellarmine’s offense that shot 62.1% from the field in an 94-68 Atlantic Sun Conference loss to the Knights, Tuesday, at Knights Hall.

McCubbin paced the Govs with the second 30-point performance of the season. McCubbin also connected on a game-high six three-pointers.

Quan Lax scored the game’s first points off a left-wing three-pointer, but the Knights responded with a 12-4 run to lead by five six-and-a-half minutes in.

The Knights took a double-digit lead at 18-10 9:15 into the contest, and extended it to a 26-point lead following a 29-point advantage following a six-minute, 24-3 run in which they went 9-for-10 from the field with a 5-for-5 mark from three-point range.

Bellarmine extended its lead to 31 points heading into the half after shooting 70% from the field in the opening 20 minutes

A McCubbin three-pointer with 6:01 remaining in the second half cut APSU’s deficit to 21 points. Following that triple, McCubbin went on to score 14 of APSU’s final 18 points, but Bellarmine came away with the 26-point victory.

Box Score Bullets

Despite the loss, Austin Peay State University still leads the all-time series 14-8 and is 5-4 against the Knights in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tate McCubbin’s 31 points were the most of his young career.

With Isaac Haney’s three-pointer with 3:27 remaining in the first half – the Governors’ second of the night – APSU connected on its 230th triple of the season, the fourth-most in a single season in program history.

With Quan Lax’s game-opening three-pointer Austin Peay State University extended its program-record streak of consecutive games with a triple to 729.

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team heads to the Queen City for a Thursday 6:00pm CT contest against Queens in Charlotte, North Carolina.