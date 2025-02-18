22.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Limits Services February 19th Due to Hazardous Weather

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – With the forecast of hazardous weather conditions, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital will operate with 24/7 emergency operations only, Wednesday, February 19th, 2025. The 24/7 operations include the Emergency Center, Labor and Delivery, Mother Baby, other supporting emergency services, and Inpatient services.

Scheduled routine in-person and virtual appointments for Wednesday, February 19th will be RESCHEDULED, unless your care team confirms your virtual appointment continues as scheduled.

Fort Campbell Dental Clinics will be closed on Wednesday, February 19th.

For emergency prescription needs, please speak to the staff duty at the A Building Lobby or at 270.798.8400.

For urgent Family Advocacy needs with referrals or emergencies related to domestic/child abuse or neglect, call 270.798.8400 and ask to speak to the on-call Social Worker. For emergency behavioral health needs, call 988 or go to the nearest Emergency Room.

Your care team will contact you to reschedule your appointment.

If you do not receive a call, please reach out to the Appointment Line personnel at 270.798.4677, Monday-Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm. You can also communicate with your care team via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.

Please use caution and assess road conditions before driving for non-emergent needs. Stay safe and warm!

