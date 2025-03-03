APSU Men’s Basketball Falls to North Alabama 90-64 at ASUN Tournament, Concludes 2024-25 Season

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team had its 2024-25 basketball season come to an end following a 90-64 loss to North Alabama in the Atlantic Sun Conference Quarterfinals, Monday, at Flowers Hall.

After a Tate McCubbin three-pointer gave Austin Peay State University a 5-2 lead 2:17 into Monday’s contest, North Alabama’s next three baskets coming from three-point range. LJ Thomas then scored APSU’s next two baskets in the paint, but a 22-5 UNA run gave the Lions a 27-17 advantage following the under-12 media break.

Following Austin Peay State University cutting its deficit to as few as nine points with 5:09 to play in the half, North Alabama scored 13 of the half’s final 17 points, taking a 48-30 advantage into the break.

Facing a game-high 30-point deficit five minutes into the second period, the Governors went 8-for-14 from the field throughout a 22-7 run to cut the Lions’ lead in half. But six UNA free throws over the next four minutes helped the Lions extend their advantage, with a Lions’ three-pointer and mid-range in the final 90 seconds resulting in the final scores of the game.

The Difference

North Alabama three-pointers. The Lions made 13 three-pointers on 22 attempts, while the Governors were limited to 6-for-20 from beyond the perimeter.

Box Score Bullets

With its fifth triple tonight, Austin Peay State University broke the single-season three-pointer record for the second-straight season. The Governors finished the season with 280 makes from distance.

Isaac Haney finished his APSU career seventh all-time in three-point percentage with a 39.6% mark in two seasons in Clarksville.

Tate McCubbin’s 71 three-pointers this season finished the most by a freshman in program history and the 15th most by a Governor in a single season.