53.8 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 3, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women’s Tennis to Meet Furman in Historic First...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis to Meet Furman in Historic First Matchup

News Staff
By News Staff
Inclement Weather Moves Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis vs. Furman Tennis Match to Bowling Green. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Inclement Weather Moves Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis vs. Furman Tennis Match to Bowling Green. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team hosts Furman for a Tuesday 12:00pm match in Bowling Green, Kentucky, at the Michael O. Buchanon Park Indoor Tennis Facility. 

Tuesday’s match was moved to the indoor courts in Bowling Green due to the threat of inclement weather. 

Austin Peay (3-6) most recently swept Southern Indiana, 7-0. The APSU Govs took the doubles points with wins by Pauline Bruns and Luca Bohlen on court two and by Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel on court three. 

The Governors won in straight sets on courts 1, 2, 4, and 5, as Fontana and Ayden Kujawa won their matches in three sets. 

Furman (8-2) defeated Belmont, 7-0, on Monday. The Paladins won in straight sets in all matches, except for the number four singles match between Macy Hitchcock and Libbie Hamilton that went 3-6, 6-0, 6-0. 

This will be the first-ever meeting of Austin Peay State University and Furman. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

Previous article
Clarksville Police Lieutenant Beau Skinner Graduates from Prestigious Northwestern Program
Next article
APSU Men’s Basketball Falls to North Alabama 90-64 at ASUN Tournament, Concludes 2024-25 Season
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information