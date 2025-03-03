Clarksville Police Lieutenant Beau Skinner Graduates from Prestigious Northwestern Program

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Chief Charles Tyson “Ty” Burdine is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Lieutenant Beau Skinner from the School of Police Staff and Command (Class #582) at Northwestern University.

The Clarksville Police Department is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Lieutenant Beau Skinner from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University.

Lieutenant Beau Skinner has completed the (22) week Staff and Command program held in Evanston, Illinois from June 3rd – November 3rd, 2024. This program, which was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983, has graduated over 21,000 students both nationally and internationally. Lieutenant Beau Skinner was a student in SPSC Class #582 which accommodated a total of 20 students for the twenty-two week period.

The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of twenty-seven core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session. The major topics of study include: Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting, and Resource Allocation.

Each student is academically challenged through written examinations, projects, presentations, and quizzes in addition to a staff study paper that are all required parts of the curriculum. Upon successful completion, students may be awarded a total of 6 units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the Law Enforcement Community. Since its inception, the Center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of Police Training, Management Training, and Executive Development.

The Clarksville Police Department anticipates a variety of benefits from Lieutenant Beau Skinner’s attendance at this program. Many of the program’s graduates do go on to achieve a variety of leadership positions within their respective agencies.