APSU Baseball Postpones Middle Tennessee Matchup Due to Inclement Weather

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball game against Middle Tennessee State, Tuesday, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game, originally scheduled for March 4th at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park, is rescheduled to April 9th for a 6:00pm (CT) start.

The Governors will return to the field Friday at 6:00pm (CT), where they will face the St. Thomas Tommies in a four-game weekend series at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster. The four-game series will be streamed on ESPN+.

