58.5 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 3, 2025
HomeSportsAPSU Baseball Postpones Middle Tennessee Matchup Due to Inclement Weather
Sports

APSU Baseball Postpones Middle Tennessee Matchup Due to Inclement Weather

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Baseball Adjusts Schedule, Middle Tennessee Game Moved to April. (Preston Ludwick, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Baseball Adjusts Schedule, Middle Tennessee Game Moved to April. (Preston Ludwick, APSU Sports Information)

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball game against Middle Tennessee State, Tuesday, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game, originally scheduled for March 4th at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park, is rescheduled to April 9th for a 6:00pm (CT) start.

The Governors will return to the field Friday at 6:00pm (CT), where they will face the St. Thomas Tommies in a four-game weekend series at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster. The four-game series will be streamed on ESPN+.

Follow Govs Baseball on Socials

Follow Govs baseball (@GovsBSB) on Instagram and X and be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com for all updates.

Previous article
Nontraditional Austin Peay State University Student Sarah Earls Named Statewide Leader for Aspiring Educators
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information