Tennessee National Guard Deploys Blackhawk Helicopters to Battle Wildfires

Friday, March 7, 2025
A UH-60 Blackhawk aircrewman from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, based at Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, readies a Bambi Bucket to utilize while fighting wildfires in East Tennessee, March 4. (courtesy photo)
A UH-60 Blackhawk aircrewman from the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, based at Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, readies a Bambi Bucket to utilize while fighting wildfires in East Tennessee, March 4. (courtesy photo)

Tennessee National GuardKnoxville, TN – At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), the Tennessee Army National Guard is providing two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, from Knoxville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, to support wildfire response in Mountain City.

The Tennessee National Guard was notified of the request around 9:00am CST, and at approximately 10:10am CST, two Blackhawk helicopters departed from McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base.

Each aircraft is equipped with Bambi Buckets used to provide hundreds of gallons of water to fight wildfires and are prepared to deliver water from nearby water sources directly to the needed area, as well as any other missions that support first responders.

The Soldiers, Airmen, and aircrews of the Tennessee National Guard are prepared to support firefighting efforts as long as needed.

