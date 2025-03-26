Austin Peay State University Basketball’s Quan Lax Earns Spot on CSC Academic All-District Team

Greenwood, IN – Redshirt junior Quan Lax of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team was named to the College Sports Communicator’s All-District Team, Tuesday.

A Bolivar, Tennessee native, Lax appeared in all 33 games for the Governors during the 2024-25 season while starting a team-best 32 games during his first season in Clarksville.

After transferring from Freed-Hardeman, where he was a 2023-24 NAIA National Champion and All-American for the Lions, Lax averaged 5.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 26.1 minutes per game for the Governors and had five double-figure scoring performances.

Lax’s first double-figure scoring performance came in a 10-point, seven-rebound, five-assist game against UT Arlington (November 27th) in the 2024 Jacksonville Classic. He then had a season-high 12 points and five made field goals in the Governors’ nonconference finale against Brescia (December 29th). He reached double figures twice during Atlantic Sun Conference, coming at Lipscomb (January 18th) and against Stetson (February 15th).

In the classroom, Lax has a 3.72 grade-point average while working towards a bachelor’s degree in university studies.

The 2024 Academic All-District® Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Select Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced April 15.

