Clarksville Gas and Water Department Warns of Misleading Water Testing Door Hangers

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) alerts residents of potentially misleading door hangers about water testing canvassing Clarksville neighborhoods.

Please be aware that these door hangers have no affiliation with Clarksville Gas and Water, and the department will not leave a door hanger or utilize any direct mailing for water quality sampling.

Customers are encouraged to always report misleading or suspicious marketing or communications believed to be associated with your Gas & Water utility service by calling 931.645.7400 to verify legitimacy before acting on any instructions.

The following are online resource links to learn more about fraud and scam prevention and how to report a complaint.

Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs: www.tn.gov/attorneygeneral/working-for-tennessee/consumer-affairs.html

Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee: www.bbb.org, https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker

Federal Communications Commission: www.fcc.gov or www.ReportFraud.ftc.gov

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com