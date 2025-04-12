Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees Approves Fisher-Roberts Family Lobby at Fortera Stadium

Clarksville, TN – Thanks to the generous contributions of Austin Peay State University (APSU) alumni Mary Fisher and Harold “Red” and Stephanie Roberts, the APSU Board of Trustees has approved the naming of the lobby at Fortera Stadium to the Fisher-Roberts Family Lobby.

“Mary Fisher and Red and Stephanie Roberts are honored to announce the naming of the Fortera Stadium Lobby,” said the Fisher and Roberts Family. “This area will be designated ‘The Fisher-Roberts Family Lobby’ as a tribute to the many contributions of these families to Austin Peay State University and its athletic programs. The families deeply appreciate the many life-changing opportunities afforded to them throughout their Austin Peay State University experiences.”

Together, the Fisher and Roberts Family have made indelible marks on Austin Peay State University’s Athletics history and are remembered for their outstanding contributions to the University.

“The Fisher and Roberts Family is one of the paramount families in the history of Austin Peay State University Athletics,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “Thanks to the generous contributions by Red and Stephanie, we are thrilled to name the lobby at Fortera Stadium after their family. Few families have had such an impact on Austin Peay Athletics, and the Fisher-Roberts Family Lobby is the perfect way to welcome people to The Fort!”

“The Fisher and Roberts Families have done so much for our student-athletes at Austin Peay State University,” said head football coach Jeff Faris. “I am so glad we are able to recognize the contributions and time that Mary, Red, Stephanie, and their family have given to Austin Peay Athletics, and specifically our football program, with the naming of the Fisher-Roberts Family Lobby.”

George Fisher was a standout athlete at Austin Peay State University, captaining both the football and basketball teams during his collegiate career. George earned All-Volunteer State Athletic Conference honors in 1946 and 1947 and held a number of APSU’s receiving records until his future son-in-law Harold broke them.

George’s influence extended beyond his playing days, as he served as a coach for multiple sports at APSU, including assistant football coach, head men’s golf coach, head track coach, and head men’s basketball coach – he was named the Ohio Valley Conference Basketball Coach of the Year in 1967. George also served as the Director of Athletics at Austin Peay from 1972-1977.

Myra Fisher, who was married to George, worked in the Austin Peay State University Admissions Office for over 20 years. During her two decades in the Admissions Office, Myra was always a friendly face and the first person you would see when you walked into the Browning Building.

Mickey Fisher, the son of George and Myra, was one of the best basketball players to come out of Clarksville and played for legendary coach Lake Kelly at Austin Peay State University from 1973-76. After graduating from APSU, Mickey married Mary Fisher – who he met in APSU’s Little Red Barn – before enjoying a 32-year career in the Fort Campbell School System as a teacher and coach.

Mary Fisher, who was married to Mickey, attended Clarksville High School and then graduated from the Austin Peay College of Education in 1974. During her time at APSU, Mary was a member of the cheerleading team and was an All-American Cheerleader in 1973. Mary was a lifelong educator and retired from Barksdale Elementary School in June 2010. In 2010, Mary also started the Mickey Fisher Memorial Endowment – in honor of her late husband – to benefit dependents of wounded or fallen Fort Campbell Soldiers with scholarships to Austin Peay State University.

Harold “Red” Roberts, who became George’s son-in-law after marrying his daughter Stephanie, was one of the most prolific pass catchers in Austin Peay and NCAA Football history. Red played wide receiver at APSU from 1967-70 and still holds the program’s career records for receiving yards (2,999), receptions (232), and touchdown receptions (31). He also still holds the single-game receptions (20) and receiving yards (252) records and had a pair of four touchdown-catch performances against Murray State that are tied for the single-game touchdown receptions record. Red was the first player in conference history to earn All-OVC honors four times and was a Little All-American in 1970.

Stephanie Roberts, George and Myra’s daughter, was a cheerleader at Austin Peay and earned two degrees from APSU. It was during her time as a student at APSU that she met her future husband, Harold, and cemented the Fisher and Roberts Family’s enduring connection to Austin Peay State University. Stephanie enjoyed a 47-year teaching career across different school districts in Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee before retiring from Independence High School in 2019.

Details for a ribbon-cutting and official naming ceremony of the Fisher-Roberts Family Lobby at Fortera Stadium will be announced at a later date.