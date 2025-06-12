Two Clarksville Department of Motor Vehicle Locations to End Services Ahead of New State Center

Clarksville, TN – As the State of Tennessee prepares to open a new Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) service center in Clarksville, two convenience centers for the City of Clarksville will be terminating DMV services to the public effective June 30th, 2025.

The convenience centers at both City Hall, 1 Public Square, and the North Center, 111 Cunningham Lane, will no longer be offering any DMV services, but all other City services will continue to be provided.

The new state DMV facility in Clarksville is under construction at 635 Hornbuckle Lane, near Exit 11 of Interstate 24. It will have approximately 7,500 square feet and 13 service counters. Under the state’s current timetable, it is scheduled to open on July 28th, 2025.

Clarksville also has a DMV service center at 220 West Dunbar Cave Road.

“The City of Clarksville has been pleased to assist the state of Tennessee, by providing this service while the new service center was under construction,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “Now that the new center is nearly open, we recognize, and are confident that the state will be in a position to handle the services needed.”

For up-to-date information regarding driver services, please direct all questions to the Clarksville Driver Services Center at 931.648.5596.