Nashville Sounds Drop Series Finale to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-5 After Rain Delay

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds fell in the finale against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday 6-5 after an hour and a half rain delay to start the game. Nashville out hit the Jumbo Shrimp 11-9 on Sunday, including five extra base hits and a three-hit, three-double day for Bobby Dalbec.

Blake Perkins got the scoring started with a leadoff home and his first of the season. The rehabber ended the day 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored. His solo shot and early lead were short lived with Graham Pauley giving the Jumbo Shrimp the lead in the home half. He hit a three-run home run off Brandon Woodruff in his first rehab start since exiting his last game early on June 3rd. The right-hander worked 80+ pitches for the second time in 10 rehab starts and exited the game after 3.2 IP where he allowed four hits and as many runs.

Dalbec led the way offensively for the Sounds with his three-hit game. It was his sixth three-hit performance and all three were doubles on his 30th birthday. After falling behind 6-2 entering the top of the seventh inning, Andrew Vaughn brought the Sounds within a run with his fifth home run of the year. Oliver Dunn also had a multi-hit game for Nashville as he went 2-for-4.

The Sounds were 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position in the one-run game and hit into four double plays as they left 10 on base.

Brewers’ no. 19-rated prospect Craig Yoho pitched his 20th scoreless appearance and fifth in a row in the bottom of the eighth to keep the Nashville within striking distance.

After dropping the series, Nashville will return to First Horizon Park for a three-game home series beginning on Tuesday, July 1st against the Memphis Redbirds concluding on Thursday, July 3rd as the Sounds celebrate Independence Day.