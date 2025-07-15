Customs House Museum Hosts Sunflower Suncatcher Workshop with Artist Sarah Spillers, July 20th

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is bringing a splash of sunshine and creativity to its July Sunday Studio series with a special painting workshop led by local artist Sarah Spillers.

Scheduled for Sunday, July 20th, 2025, at 2:00pm, this hands-on session invites participants ages 16 and up to create their own vibrant sunflower suncatchers, celebrating the warmth and color of the summer season.

The Sunday Studio workshop is free to attend thanks to a continued partnership with Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts. However, pre-registration is required, and museum admission is not included. All materials will be provided, making it an easy and inspiring way for participants to explore their artistic side in a welcoming, instructor-led environment.

Sarah Spillers, known for her engaging teaching style and bold use of color, returns to the Customs House Museum to guide participants through the painting process step-by-step. Whether you’re a seasoned painter or picking up a brush for the first time, the workshop offers an opportunity to relax, express yourself creatively, and take home a handmade piece of art that brings a little light into any space.

Space is limited and spots are expected to fill quickly. Those interested in joining this creative summer afternoon should register in advance at www.customshousemuseum.org. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a vibrant community art experience in the heart of downtown Clarksville.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org