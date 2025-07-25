Clarksville Police Department Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing 17-Year-Old Trenton Upchurch

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is once again asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Trenton Upchurch, who was reported as a runaway on June 8th, 2025. He was last seen at approximately 10:00pm at his residence on Sage Meadow Lane in Clarksville.

Trenton is described as 6’0” tall, approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon orange hoodie, jeans, and black shoes. He is also believed to be carrying a black Nike backpack. Family members believe he may be in the Nashville or Antioch area.

Since his disappearance, Trenton’s father has spoken with him several times, but he continues to refuse to return home. Despite the ongoing efforts of his family and law enforcement, he remains missing.

Anyone with information about Trenton’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Lockerman at 931.648.0656, ext. 5299.