Montgomery County Democrats Host Tennessee Congressional District 7 Town Hall for Special Election Candidates

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Democratic Party, along with the Dickson, Houston, and Stewart County Democratic Parties, is hosting a Town Hall for the Democratic Primary candidates for the October 7th, 2025, Special Election to replace Congressman Mark Green who resigned his seat.

Dickson County Democratic Party is hosting the free event Saturday, August 9th, 2025, 2:30pm-5:30pm.

Doors open at 2:00 pm and the event will be 2:30pm to 5:30pm, Saturday, August 9th, 2025, at the Dickson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4641, 215 Marshall Stuart Drive, Dickson, TN.

Candidates, Rep. Aftyn Behn, Darden Copeland, Rep. Vincent Dixie, and Rep. Bo Mitchell will participate in the panel, which will answer submitted questions and questions fielded from attendees.

Congressional District 7 is composed of 11 counties and parts of 3 counties that stretch from the Kentucky border to Alabama, and includes rural, urban and suburban areas. Voters from the district have the opportunity to join local Democratic parties to hear how the candidates for this seat stand on issues important to the district. The next congressperson to hold this seat has the chance to salvage federal programs vital to Tennesseans such as healthcare, public schools, food assistance, and affordable energy which are endangered by Republican legislation and policies.

Everyone is encouraged to support VFW Post 4641 by purchasing food and beverages from the venue.