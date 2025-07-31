Nashville Zoo’s Zzzoofari Slumber Returns August 30th for Wild Overnight Adventure

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo’s Fall Zzzoofari Slumber returns Saturday, August 30th, 2025, from 4:00pm to 9:00am the next day. The annual fall event features a unique overnight camping experience where the wild things are! Guests will slumber under the stars just a short distance away from the snoozing animals.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Zoo’s website.

Zzzoofari Slumber is recommended for families with kids ages 4-12 years old. Guests can enjoy select animal habitats, an animal show, the Jungle Gym, campfire treats, free 4D Theater, zip line, and carousel rides during the evening and breakfast the next morning. Campers also receive free entry to the Zoo on Sunday.

For more information about Zzzoofari Slumber and to register, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org/upcoming-events/event/fall-slumber.

About the Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than 1.4 million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike, just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.