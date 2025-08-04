71.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, August 4, 2025
HomeNewsTennessee Gas Prices Hold Steady at $2.76, Down 32 Cents from Last...
News

Tennessee Gas Prices Hold Steady at $2.76, Down 32 Cents from Last Year

State has fifth lowest average in the country

News Staff
By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

AAANashville, TN – The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.76 which is one cent less than last week, but 32 cents less than this time last year.

“With students returning to school, we expect to see less demand for gasoline,” said Stephanie Milani, spokeswoman for AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Although gasoline demand declines in the fall, crude oil prices are already low, and we haven’t seen the typical summer spike. Gas prices will likely remain stable and low in the coming weeks, barring any wild swings in the price of crude oil.”

National Gas Prices

This past week, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped two cents to $3.14. July comes to an end with a monthly average of $3.15, the same price as it was in July 2021, which is the last time summer gas prices were this low. Crude oil prices have gone up slightly, as gas demand has also risen, but not enough to drive up prices at the pump. 

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose 79 cents to settle at $70 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories increased by 7.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 426.7 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year. 

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) 

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0 Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago
Tennessee $2.76 $2.75 $2.77 $2.75 $3.08
Chattanooga $2.66 $2.64 $2.70 $2.61 $3.03
Knoxville $2.74 $2.74 $2.74 $2.77 $3.00
Memphis $2.81 $2.81 $2.82 $2.81 $3.05
Nashville $2.81 $2.78 $2.82 $2.73 $3.17
Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
 
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
 
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.
Previous article
Austin Peay State University Celebrates Aspiring Teachers at Annual Grow Your Own Residency Signing
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information