Austin Peay State University Receives Gift to Launch James T. McCoin II Law Scholarship Endowment

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has received a generous gift from Angie McCoin to establish the James T. McCoin II Memorial Scholarship Endowment.This endowment was created to support undergraduate students who intend to pursue law school upon graduation. To qualify for this scholarship, students must hold at least 75 credits toward degree completion, maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.75 or better, and be enrolled full-time. Recipients must also demonstrate an intention to enroll in law school after completing their undergraduate studies.

“This scholarship honors James’s legacy as someone who dedicated his career to advocating for youth and creating positive environments across Tennessee,” Angie McCoin said. “By supporting future law students, we hope to continue the important community-focused work that was so central to James’s professional life.”

James Theopolis McCoin II, Esq., was born in Clarksville, Tennessee, and graduated from Clarksville Academy before earning his bachelor’s degree in political science from Austin Peay in 2013 as a first-generation college student. Following graduation, he served as an AmeriCorps VISTA, working throughout the Clarksville community in connection with APSU.

McCoin went on to attend the Nashville School of Law, where he earned the Dean’s Pro Bono Service Award and the Tennessee Supreme Court 2018 Law Student Justice Award. After gaining admission to the Tennessee Bar in June 2021, he worked with various community-focused clients and often collaborated with the Department of Children’s Services to represent and advocate for youth.

McCoin unexpectedly passed away in January 2023, leaving behind a legacy of service and commitment to the Clarksville community.

“James McCoin embodied the values we hope to instill in all our students—dedication to service, commitment to community, and a desire to make a positive impact,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “This scholarship ensures that his legacy will continue through future generations of APSU students who share his passion for law and advocacy. This is a powerful example of how the Govs For Life Experience extends beyond a student’s time on campus and can create lasting change.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.