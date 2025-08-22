Montgomery County Announces New North Branch Library and Animal Control Facility Set for September 13th Grand Opening

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County is proud to announce the grand opening of the brand-new North Branch Library and Animal Control Facility on Saturday, September 13th, 2025.

The public is invited to join County officials, staff, and community members to celebrate with guided tours of the new facilities, music, food trucks, animal adoptions, and more!



Located at 435 Jordan Road in north Clarksville, this shared complex represents a major expansion and investment in community services. The site brings together animal care, public education, and outreach on one footprint.

“This site reflects a forward-thinking approach to meeting the growing needs of our community. By combining essential services in one location, we’re creating a shared space that encourages community engagement—and being smart with taxpayer dollars and maximizing the value of our public investment. We are thrilled to open the doors to both a new modern library that fosters learning, access, and connection, and an upgraded animal care facility that prioritizes the safety and well-being of our residents and their pets.”—Montgomery County Mayor, Wes Golden.The new North Branch Library will offer expanded resources, updated technology, study and meeting, outdoor and maker spaces, and a welcoming environment for all ages.“We are deeply grateful to everyone who helped bring this vision to life—from our Library Board, Library Foundation, Friends of the Library, local leaders, and library staff to our dedicated volunteers, community partners, and supporters. The North Branch represents a new chapter of access, connection, and possibility. We’re especially excited to develop collaborative programs with our neighbors at Animal Care & Control. As we look to the future, I’m filled with hope and inspiration for the programs, services, and opportunities we’ll be able to offer to a wider audience across our community.”— Christina Riedel, Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Director.Adjacent to the library, the new Montgomery County Animal Control Facility will provide enhanced services for animal care, control, and adoption, and an on-site surgical suite.“Today is a proud moment for our community. Thanks to the support of our county commission, staff, volunteers, and donors, we’ve opened a facility that triples our capacity—from just 47 kennels to nearly 100—and creates new opportunities to connect people and animals through shared programs with partners like the public library. Our goal is to become a no-kill shelter, and this is a major step toward making that a reality. We’re truly grateful to everyone who made this project possible.” — Dave Kaske, Montgomery County Animal Care & Control Director.

The North Branch Library will be open to the public from 10:00am to 2:00pm with refreshments available for purchase, and an opportunity to explore the library’s new features.The Montgomery County Animal Care & Control will be open to the public from 12:00pm to 3:00pm, with meet & greets for adoptable pets and tours of the animal control facility.For more information about the Clarksville-Montgomery County Library, visit: www.montgomerytn.gov/publiclibrary

For more information about Montgomery County Animal Care & Control visit: www.montgomerytn.gov/animal-control.