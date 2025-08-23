87.3 F
Austin Peay State University Soccer Travels to UT Martin for Sunday Night Clash

Austin Peay State University Women’s Soccer Faces UT Martin in Final Game of Road Stretch. (Preston Ludwick, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Soccer - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – Coming off its third-straight loss on Thursday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team concludes its four-game road stretch in a Sunday match against UT Martin, starting at 7:00pm CT at Skyhawk Soccer Field in Martin, Tennessee.

Austin Peay (0-3-0) played to a 4-0 loss to Northern Kentucky, Thursday, with Vivian Burke leading the team in shots, with three. Burke, Kerigan Kivisto, McKenna Hogan, and Kasidy Schenk all had shots on goal. The APSU Govs are on a three-game streak without a win since their 1-0 exhibition shutout against Belmont.

Lauryn Berry has earned the start for the Govs between the pipes in the season’s first three matches, seeing 246:59 minutes in the net, and collecting 12 saves.

UT Martin (0-0-2) is coming off a 0-0 draw against Atlantic Sun Conference opponent, North Alabama, on Thursday.

Kylee Thompson is the only Skyhawk to have scored a goal this season, coming in the Skyhawks’ season opener against Arkansas State (August 17th).

What to Know

Sunday’s match will be the 25th meeting between the Governors and the Skyhawks.

APSU is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games on the road.

Sunday’s match marks the fourth time the APSU Govs have played on August 24th.

Austin Peay State University’s record on Aug. 24 is 3-0-0.

The last time Austin Peay State University won on this date was at home against Alabama A&M in the 2018 season, winning by a score of 4-0.

What a Win Means

Austin Peay State University’s seventh win against UT Martin, and first since August 31st, 2022.

Head coach Kim McGowan‘s 50th career win and 16th as head coach for APSU.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2025 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

