Clarksville Police Celebrate Lt. Gabriel Johnson’s Graduation from Northwestern University SPSC

(L to R) Clarksville Police Department Chief Ty Burdine and Lieutenant Gabriel Johnson
Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department Chief Ty Burdine is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Lieutenant Gabriel Johnson from the School of Police Staff and Command (Class #613) at Northwestern University.

The Clarksville Police Department is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Lieutenant Gabriel Johnson from the School of Police Staff & Command (SPSC), which is an academically rigorous, full-time, 10-week management program for public safety professionals. Lieutenant Johnson successfully completed the program as a member of SPSC Class #613, which was held in Nashville, TN, from May 27th – August 8th, 2025. 

Since 1983, when its first class commenced, approximately 22,000 law enforcement leaders have graduated from the internationally recognized School of Police Staff & Command program. The School of Police Staff & Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of 27 core blocks of instruction plus elective blocks during the challenging course.

The major topics of study include such critical topics as: Leadership & Management; Human Resources; Employee Relations; Contemporary Policing; Organizational Behavior; Planning & Policy Development; Budgeting and Resource Allocation; and Media Relations. 

Each student is academically challenged through written examinations, projects, presentations, and quizzes in addition to a staff study research paper that are all required parts of the curriculum. Upon successful completion, students may be awarded a total of 6 units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

The Clarksville Police Department anticipates a variety of benefits from Lieutenant Johnson’s participation in this program. Many of the program’s graduates go on to achieve a variety of leadership positions within their respective agencies. 

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the law enforcement community. Since then, the Center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the areas of Traffic Crash Investigation & Reconstruction and Law Enforcement Management & Leadership Education.

