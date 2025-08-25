69.2 F
Clarksville
Monday, August 25, 2025
HomeEventsMontgomery County Circuit Court to Host Free Expungement Clinic November 8th
Events

Montgomery County Circuit Court to Host Free Expungement Clinic November 8th

News Staff
By News Staff

Montgomery County GovernmentMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk is hosting a Free Expungement Clinic on Saturday, November 8th, 2025, from 8:00am to 12:00pm at Loaves and Fishes at 825 Crossland Avenue.

Do you have a non-conviction criminal record holding you back? This event provides eligible individuals the opportunity to clear certain charges from their records at no cost.

Trained legal professionals will be on-site to review cases, answer questions, and assist with the expungement process. Additionally, the Tennessee Department of Safety will be available to address any license-related issues.

Registration is required, and space is limited. To register, call 1.833.920.0420. Please register by September 7th to secure your spot. If you or someone you know may benefit, don’t miss this chance to take an important step toward a fresh start. 

To learn more about the Circuit Court, visit montgomerytn.gov/circuit.

Previous article
Clarksville Police Celebrate Lt. Gabriel Johnson’s Graduation from Northwestern University SPSC
Next article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Maintenance for Cumberland Terrace and surrounding areas
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information