Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to Celebrate North Branch Grand Opening September 13th

Clarksville, TN — The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is delighted to announce the Grand Opening of its first-ever branch location—the North Branch Library, located at 435 Jordan Road. The celebration will take place on Saturday, September 13th, 2025, from 10:00am to 2:00pm, and the entire community is invited to join in the festivities!

This exciting event will feature something for everyone, including special guest story times, tours of the library, music, games, food trucks, and plenty of family-friendly fun. It’s a day to celebrate growth, community, and a bright new future for library services in North Clarksville and Montgomery County.

There will also be a chance to receive a limited-edition library card commemorating the opening of the North Branch as well as honoring the 131-year history of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library.

The North Branch is more than a just a library—it will be a hub for learning, creativity, and connection for families, students, and neighbors in the North Clarksville and Montgomery County area and will feature dedicated spaces for children, teens and adults, public computers and free Wi-Fi, a Makerspace, meeting rooms, and a wide selection of material, digital resources, and all the other great services the community has come to expect from their public library.

“We are so grateful to everyone who helped bring this vision to life—from our Library board, Library Foundation, Friends of the Library, local leaders and library staff to our dedicated volunteers, community partners and supporters. The North Branch represents a new chapter of access, connection, and possibility. As we look to the future, I’m filled with hope and inspiration for the programs, services, and opportunities we’ll be able to offer a wider audience across our community,” stated Christina Riedel, Library Director

The grand opening celebration is free and open to all. Come explore the new space, meet the team, and discover how the North Branch Library can become your next favorite destination.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library opens doors to engage, inspire and empower our diverse community to prepare for an ever-changing future.