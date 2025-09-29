Clarksville Obituary: Johnny Ray Wooten,

Clarksville, TN – A Funeral service for Johnny Ray Wooten, 73, of Clarksville, TN will be Wednesday, October 1st, 2025 at 1:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Bro. Cal Hampton officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the hour of the service.

Johnny was born on April 14th, 1952 to John and Martha Wooten in Clarksville, TN. Johnny enjoyed being outdoors and listening and playing music. Johnny played the organ and was a member of 2nd Mile Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Wooten. Johnny is survived by his loving wife, Risë Wooten and brother-in-law, Gary Foss.

Pallbearers will be: Kenny Settle, Marshall Pearson, Pedro Marrero, Leighton Markley, Stephen Albert, and Jimmy Lamb.

A special thanks to Terri Collins, Heather Wagers, Paula Wallace, and Dylan Smith for the care and compassion they offered during this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to 2nd Mile Church.