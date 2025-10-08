The Buzz About Honey

Written by Christie Crawford

Clarksville, TN – Nature’s sweetener, nectar of the gods, golden goodness – these are all terms to describe the amazing product produced by the honeybee. To celebrate National Honey Month, here’s some background, helpful hints, as well as ways to use this delicate and versatile food.

Honey has been ingested over the centuries not only as a natural food but also for skin care and medicine. It used to be treasured among society’s elite and was bartered as currency among many cultures. There is even a cave in Valencia, Spain, with painted images of honey collection, which date back to 6,000-8,000 years ago. Ancient Egyptians were noted to migrate their bees for pollination purposes, and archaeologists have discovered clay hives dating back to biblical times.

Rather than get nitty-gritty into the science of honey transformation, suffice it to say that the bees change the nectar gathered from flowers into a fructose, glucose, and water make-up we know as honey. There are various types of honey: by the comb, by chunks of comb, whipped type with its fine crystals, and the most popular form we buy, which is extracted; merely the honey removed from the wax cappings on the comb then spun off by a honey extractor.

First off, know that each honey varies based on what food sources the bee collected. Just like wine, honey’s flavor, aroma, and color are determined by its environment. In Tennessee, you will find many honeys with wildflower and sourwood. But in order to sell that particular type of honey, you must have it tested by the state to check its DNA. Once purchased, keep in a dark cool place but never refrigerate. Crystallization will form naturally and to remedy that, place a jar in warm water or microwave at a low setting for a minute or two. Be careful not to overheat as it burns easily.

Here are some simple recipes to enjoy this delicious bee culmination:

Bee’s Knees Cocktail

This was a popular Prohibition-era cocktail called by this name which was popular slang for something “excellent” or “outstanding” for the time. You can find this in bars and venues that specialize in classic cocktails or simply make your own version at home.

1 ounce lemon juice

2 ounces gin

1/2 ounce honey syrup (equal parts honey and water warmed until thoroughly mixed)

lemon twist for garnish

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour the syrup, gin, and lemon juice and shake for 30 seconds.

Drain into a coupe or martini glass. Serve with a twist.

Honey, Dijon Balsamic Vinaigrette

All purpose vinaigrette that can be a bread dipper or great salad dressing, especially with a protein topper such as chicken or salmon.

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tbl Dijon mustard

1 tbl honey (or more depending on preference of sweetness)

2 cloves garlic (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Whisk together all ingredients and serve over salt just before serving.

Greek Honey Cake

Traditional cake found in Greece dating back to ancient times and served during the first day of the lunar month. Perfect for breakfast as well as dessert.

1 cup flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp orange zest

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

1 3/4 white sugar, divided

3/4 cup unsalted butter

1/4 cup milk

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 cup honey

3/4 cup water

1 tsp lemon juice

Preheat oven to 230 degrees. Grease a 9 inch square baking pan

Combine flour, baking powder, orange zest, cinnamon and salt into a bowl. set aside. Beat 3/4 cup of sugar and butter together until fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Beat in flour mixture, alternating with milk until just mixed, stir in walnuts. Pour batter into pan. Bake until done, approximately 40 minute. Recheck with toothpick to ensure cake is done. Let cool.

Combine honey, remaining 1 cup sugar, and water, Bring to simmer and cook 5 minutes. Stir in lemon juice and let boil for 2 minutes. Cut cake into either squares or diamond shapes. Pour syrup over cake and serve.