Austin Peay State University Student Gracey Suggs Joins APSU Board of Trustees, Bringing Student Perspective

Clarksville, TN – Gracey Suggs knew applying to become the Austin Peay State University (APSU) student trustee would be competitive, but she didn’t anticipate the months-long process that would culminate in her joining one of the university’s most influential governing bodies.

After submitting her application in November 2024, the biology major navigated interviews in January, a recommendation process through multiple administrative levels, and a board vote in April before starting her role as student trustee in June 2025.

“It’s still so new to me,” Suggs said. “I knew it was a leadership position and I’d been involved on campus, so I thought it would be a great next step.”

So far, Suggs has been listening and learning, soaking up information on the inner workings of university life. She serves on the Student Affairs and Academic Affairs committees while attending full board meetings. Though she cannot vote on decisions, her role centers on providing student perspective on issues affecting the university.

That perspective proved valuable during her first time speaking at a board meeting, when trustees voted on President Michael Licari’s five-year contract extension. Suggs shared her experiences with Licari as a student-athlete and Honors Program student, noting how the president knew her by name and made her feel valued.

“He was on the sidelines when I cheered, and he was at honors events too,” Suggs said. “Even before I was a student trustee, he would see me and say, ‘Hey, Gracey,’ or he’d make time to talk to me. He didn’t make me feel like I was less than. And that’s part of what makes this role valuable; I can pick and choose when I feel like it’s important for me to speak on a subject.”

The role has opened Suggs’ eyes to the university’s behind-the-scenes operations. From learning about senior leadership teams and the faculty senate to understanding the complex approval processes for major decisions, she’s gained insight into governance most students never see.

“People don’t realize how much goes into the university until you actually sit in on a meeting,” she said. “Even for the board meetings themselves, there are tons of materials you read through about all the issues that are going to be discussed so you can understand the issues before the meeting. There’s so much behind the scenes that nobody really knows about.”

Suggs actively seeks input from fellow students on issues she’s considering bringing to the board’s attention. With Austin Peay State University at record enrollment, she recognizes that growth brings challenges beyond finding parking.

“There’s housing, and the food court can’t handle everyone,” she said. “It’s about so much more than just, ‘Oh, we have more students now—that’s more money for the university.’”

Beyond governance, Suggs values the networking opportunities with board members from diverse professional backgrounds, including banking, medicine, and dentistry. These connections provide mentorship and career guidance as she pursues her own professional goals.

Looking ahead, Suggs is eager to witness how Austin Peay State University navigates the challenges and opportunities that come with record enrollment.

“I can’t wait to see how the university continues to grow and all the decisions that are made that go into that,” she said.

Austin Peay State University students eligible to apply for the one-year appointment as the student trustee on the APSU Board of Trustees must:

Be enrolled full-time and remain full-time during year of service

Have earned at least 60 semester hours at the time of application, if an undergraduate

Have completed at least two semesters at APSU at the time of application, if an undergraduate student; or at least one semester at APSU at the time of application, if a graduate student

Have a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA as recorded on the most recent semester’s transcript from APSU

Be in good judicial standing at APSU (no outstanding judicial record, no outstanding judicial sanctions, no prior judicial history deemed of serious nature by the screening committee)

Have significant involvement and leadership experience in the university setting

Any student selected for the Student Trustee position cannot hold office within the Student Government Association during their year of service, in accordance with a resolution passed by the SGA.

