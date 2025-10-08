Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces Outpatient Services for Columbus Day and Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) announces modified hours for outpatient and specialty services during the upcoming observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities (DONSA) Friday, October 10th, 2025, and the Columbus Day Holiday Monday, October 13th.

Fort Campbell DONSA – Friday, October 10th

All BACH Services Open 24/7:

-Emergency Center

-Labor and Delivery

Open Services/Scheduled Appointments:

-Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Air Assault, Byrd, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes.

-All Behavioral Health Services and specialty clinics

-Dental Clinics will consolidate to Adkins Dental Clinic. For assistance, contact 270.412.6027 or 270.412.6028.

-Town Center, Main, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle Pharmacies

Columbus Day – Monday, October 13th

BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:

-Emergency Center

-Labor and Delivery

-Inpatient Services

-For urgent Family Advocacy needs with referrals or emergencies related to domestic/child abuse or neglect, call 270.798.8400 and ask to speak to the on-call Social Worker.

Outpatient Services:

-All outpatient services are closed in observance of the holiday.

For Expectant Mothers:

-Less than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Emergency Center.

-Greater than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.

Additional Services

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line: Available after hours and on holidays at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns. Call 911 for medical emergencies.

Behavioral Health 24/7 Services: For behavioral health emergencies, patients can call the MHS Psychological Health Resource Center at 866.966.1020, email or chat. Anyone needing emergency behavioral health support can call 988 or visit the nearest emergency room.

MHS GENESIS Patient Portal: Patients can communicate with their care team, obtain their patient records, and more via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Care teams respond during normal business operating hours.

Appointments

To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) during normal business hours Monday-Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.

All outpatient services reopen normal hours on Tuesday, October 14th.