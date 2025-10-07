Matt Van Epps Wins GOP Nomination for Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District

Washington, D.C. – Matt Van Epps, the candidate endorsed by President Donald J. Trump, secured a decisive victory in the October 7th, 2025, Republican primary for Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District. The special election will fill the seat vacated by Congressman Mark Green, who stepped down this summer after serving the Nashville-area district for nearly six years.

Van Epps, a strong conservative and vocal supporter of Trump’s “America First” agenda, emerged from a crowded field of nine Republican contenders to claim the nomination. His campaign emphasized economic growth, border security, and defending Tennessee’s conservative values—issues that resonated strongly with the district’s GOP base.

With the primary win, Van Epps will now face State Representative Aftyn Behn, the Democratic nominee, in the December 2nd general election. The matchup will determine who represents a district that includes parts of Davidson County, Williamson County, Montgomery County, and eleven surrounding counties.

The Seventh District, long considered a Republican stronghold, is expected to remain in GOP hands. In last year’s midterms, Green easily secured re-election with nearly 60 percent of the vote before resigning in July to pursue a private-sector opportunity.

Political analysts say Van Epps’ alignment with Trump and the district’s conservative leaning make him the favorite heading into December. However, Behn’s campaign is expected to focus on expanding voter turnout in Davidson County and positioning herself as a fresh alternative to establishment politics.

If elected, Van Epps would continue the district’s legacy of Republican leadership while bringing his own brand of populist conservatism to Congress.