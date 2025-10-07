71.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Aftyn Behn Wins Democratic Nomination for Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District

Tennessee Democratic PartyNashville, TN – State Representative Aftyn Behn won tonight’s Democratic primary election for Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District and will face Matt Van Epps, President Donald J. Trump’s hand-picked candidate, in the December 2nd special election.

Democrats showed tonight that Republicans, who won the district by 20 points in November, have gone too far and that Tennesseans have had enough of the MAGA agenda. 

“Democrats campaigned on lowering Tennesseans’ cost of living, making every day life more affordable, and building a future our kids can be secure in achieving. Meanwhile, every Republican candidate ran to show how close they were to the lunacy we’re seeing from this White House,” said Rachel Campbell, Chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party.

“We’re excited to come together to make sure that Behn is our next Congressperson, and thrilled to get back to having another member of Congress working for all Tennesseans,” said Campbell.

