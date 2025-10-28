57.7 F
2025 Clarksville Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade Set for November 8th

Montgomery County Veterans Service OrganizationMontgomery County, TN – The 2025 Clarksville Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday, November 8th, 2025, with pre-parade ceremonies set for 9:00am in front of the Historic Courthouse (south side) on Third Street in downtown Clarksville.

The keynote speaker is Chief Warrant Officer (Ret.) David C. Sohn, a former Apache Helicopter Pilot who flew over 1,000 hours in combat as part of the 101st Airborne Division. Deputy Sohn now serves as a School Resource Officer with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

This year’s Veterans Day parade theme is “Veterans: Heroes Among Us”, a tribute to our Veterans’ continuous service to our great community. 

The parade will begin at 10:00am at the corner of North Eighth Street and College Street, next to the Sundquist Science Building at Austin Peay State University (APSU), with the reviewing stand at the Third Street side of the courthouse. The parade will proceed from College Street, left onto University Avenue, right onto Main Street, left onto Third Street, left onto Commerce Street, left onto University Avenue, right onto Franklin Street, left onto Eighth Street, and back to the APSU parking area.                               

A map of the parade route is available online at www.montgomerytn.gov/vso/2025-veterans-day-parade-route

For more information about the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, visit montgomerytn.gov/vso or contact 931.553.5173.

