Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Secures 77-73 Victory Over Indiana State with Balanced Scoring Attack

Clarksville, TN – Five Governors saw double-figure scoring as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team defeated Indiana State 77-73, Sunday at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (2-1) and Indiana State (2-2) went back and forth to begin the first quarter, but a three-pointer by Samiyah Briggs allowed the Sycamores to lead 7-4 with five minutes remaining. The Govs began to pull away from Indiana State with a layup by Mya Williams, a three-pointer by Anovia Sheals, and a jumper by Veronaye Charlton to lead by four at 11-7 with three and a half minutes left in the first frame.

The Sycamores managed to tie the frame with free throws, but consecutive Govs’ baskets and a three-pointer by Perkins at the buzzer gave the home team an 18-14 lead headed into the second frame.

The Governors built their lead to eight at 26-18 to open the second frame. The Sycamores fought back with a 6-1 run to get back within three with six minutes left. Austin Peay State University responded with a 7-0 run to lead by 10 at 34-24 with three minutes left in the first half; however, the Sycamores made their final three attempted shots, trailing by only four at 36-32 headed into the locker room.

A layup by Branton and consecutive jumpers by Perkins gave the APSU Govs a 10-shot lead just two minutes into the third quarter. However, the Sycamores held the Govs scoreless from 8:09 to 2:49 as they managed to cut their deficit to one at 42-41 with five minutes remaining in the frame.

A layup and free throws by Clemisha Prackett gave Indiana State its first lead since the first quarter at 44-42. A layup and free throws by Mya Williams ended the Govs’ scoring drought and gave them back their 45-44 lead. The two teams traded shots to end the frame, but a layup and free throws by the Sycamores gave them a four-shot lead at 54-50 going into the final quarter.

Indiana State got up by as many as eight at 59-51 by making three consecutive baskets to open the fourth. Charlton made four consecutive free throws to cut the Govs’ deficit to four as a jumper by Williams and free throws by Sheals made it a one-shot game at 61-59 with five minutes remaining.

Layups by Maeva Fotsa and Sheals, followed by a Perkins jumper, tied the game at 65, and Charlton’s three-pointer at 2:42 gave them a 68-65 lead. Indiana State got as close as two points at 75-72 from a jumper by Tierney Kelsey with 13 seconds left on the clock, but Charlton ended the game with two free throws to give the Govs the 77-73 win.

The Difference

Fourth quarter offense. The APSU Govs enjoyed their most efficient quarter in the fourth, scoring 27 points and shooting 66.7 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from beyond the arc, and 76.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Inside The Box Side

Five Governors saw double-figure scoring, led by Veronaye Charlton’s 15-point performance, which is a season high.

Ines Gnahore led with six rebounds and three steals.

Anovia Sheals, Jim’Miyah Branton, and Charlton had four assists each.

The Governors outscored the Sycamores 38-30 in the paint, 13-7 on second chances, and 18-11 on fast breaks.

The APSU Govs’ 22 free throws are a season high.

