Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball’s Kyra Perkins Wins Atlantic Sun Newcomer of the Week Title

Jacksonville, FL – Kyra Perkins of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team was named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Newcomer of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Perkins averaged 14.5 points per game in the second week of action, with 16 points against #19 Vanderbilt and 13 in the Governors’ win over Indiana State. The junior picked up 11 rebounds in two games, with six against the Commodores and five against the Sycamores. She shot 37.5 percent from the three-point range, making two of four attempts against Vanderbilt.

The Morrison, Tennessee native averaged 13.3 points and 6.0 rebounds on the season, making one start in three games.

Perkins transferred to Austin Peay State University after a successful career at Walters State Community College, where she was the 2024 Tennessee Community College Athletic Association’s Freshman of the Year and a 2025 National Junior College Athletic Association All-American honorable mention.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

Perkins and the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team is back in action Thursday at 6:00pm CT / 7:00pm ET as they travel to Chattanooga to face the Chattanooga Mocs.