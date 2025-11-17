53.3 F
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Loilausili “Loi” Taiapisi

News Staff
By News Staff
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Loilausili “Loi” Taiapisi, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, November 14th, 2025, at the age of 71.

Loi was born in Olosega Manu’a, American Samoa, on January 30th, 1954, to the late Taiapisi Tauolo and Iloimalo Tausaga.

In addition to his parents, Loi is preceded in death by his brothers, Enokati Tauolo Taiapisi and Afasene Tauolo Taiapisi; and sister, Tamato Iloimal Tauolo Taiapisi-Filimaua.

Loi is survived by his wife, Mafi Wiley Ulusele; daughters, Theresa Tamato Taiapisi, Elsie Leaia Taiapisi-Igomodu, Doris Taiapisi, Leilani Taiapisi-Cross, Mataalofa Taiapisi, Christine Taiapisi, and Philantha Felosia’i Taiapisi; bonus daughters, Temukisa Mewhort and Aisiga Felesi; brothers, Luteru Tauolo Taiapisi and Luamata Tauolo Taiapisi; sister, Lemoelefili Tauolo Taiapisi; and 12 grandchildren.

Loi was a member of CCCAS-Feagaiga Fou in Pago Pago, American Samoa, where he served as a Decon since 2008. He was also a member of Cornerstone of Life (CCCAS-Ma’atulimanu ole ola) in Clarksville, TN.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am, on Friday, December 5th, 2025, at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow services at Greenwood Cemetery.

