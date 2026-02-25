Clarksville Obituary: Neoma Ruth Johnson

Clarksville, TN – A graveside service for Neoma Ruth Johnson, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, February 26th, 2026, at 1:00pm at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. She passed away on her birthday, February 23rd, 2026, at the age of 84. Neoma was born in Stewart County, TN to Norman and Eula Phillips.

Neoma loved having people over at her house for get-together’s, square-dancing, and country music.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Johnson and brother, Charles Martin Phillips. She is survived by her nephew, Chuck Phillips and his wife, Betty; niece, Amber Phillips; and great-niece, Harley Bond.

