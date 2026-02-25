Crystal Sound Bowls and Reiki Used to Promote Wellness at Clarksville Sound Bath Event

Clarksville, TN – A small group gathered recently at Total Balance Massage and Wellness for an experience referred to as a Reiki Sound Bath. Astrid Roberson, a sound healer who runs Healing Elements was joined by Terri Wilson, owner of Hearts in Balance and a practitioner of the healing art of Reiki.

“Today, we are teaming up to do a combined sound bath and Reiki healing event,” Wilson said. “Astrid is going to use crystal healing sound bowls, Tibetan sound bowls, and a gong, drums and chimes. She also has a rainstick. All of that will be incorporated to immerse everyone in sound, which creates a wonderful healing environment.”

Roberson took a minute after getting everything set up to share some information. “I provide sound baths,” Roberson said. “Everything is frequency. Everything, our bodies, everything. When our bodies miss a beat that’s when our energy drops, and when we can get sick. A lot of inflammation and heart issues can be helped with frequencies. A lot of problems come from stress, and when we have a lot of stress, inflammation goes up, and we allow disease the room to grow.

“These treatments work on frequencies that can lower your stress, and help you breathe better. My favorites are 128 Hz and 432 Hz. All of these instruments are tuned to 432 Hz. I’m particular about these instruments because I want them to connect to people, and that’s the easiest way to connect. Our bodies, and everything, are naturally tuned to that frequency. I play the bowls in different sequences to help remove energy. The ones on the left are 99% crystal quartz, and the pink ones are actually infused with Morganite, Lapis and Citrine.”

Wilson then shared her thoughts on Reiki. “Reiki is about energy healing, Wilson said. “Everything is energy. I use Reiki to help heal anything that is going on with a person. You have seven main chakras in your body, when one slows down or gets overactive you can get out of alignment. Any of your thoughts can go into and color your aura, which has layers. Each chakra is connected to different bones and organs within your body. Negative thoughts and energy can develop into disease.

“Stress, anxiety and pain, all of that, when allowed to persist, won’t allow you to be yourself. All of that affects you and your health over time. We move the energy around to clear any negative blockages within your aura, your chakra, your whole body, and clear everything out. People say they can feel the energy moving within their body. They feel electrical impulses. They might feel tickling sensations, and afterwaerd they have the best night of sleep of their life.”

Photo Gallery